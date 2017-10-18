Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:39, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

  • Share
3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing
3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing

Border clash follows meeting between alleged Indian spy with his family in Islamabad

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and another injured in an alleged attack by Indian forces across the disputed Kashmir border, the Pakistan army said on Monday.

Indian troops initiated "unprovoked" firing at the Rawalkot sector of the Line of Control -- a de facto border which divides the Himalayan valley between the two neighbors, said the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army's media wing, in a statement.

The border clash -- the latest in a series of skirmishes in recent months -- followed a meeting between alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in the capital Islamabad earlier on Monday.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan eight months ago over espionage charges. Islamabad says he is a serving Indian naval officer, while New Delhi insists he had retired.

The two nuclear-powers are going through a rough patch in their relations after 19 Indian soldiers were killed in Indian-held Kashmir last September by militants India claims had links to Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947, two over Kashmir. Kashmiri resistance groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

More than 70,000 people have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989. India maintains more than half a million troops in the disputed region.

 


Related Pakistan troops
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says

News

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport
Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport

Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire
Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire

Philippine troops retake Maute's last stronghold
Philippine troops retake Maute's last stronghold

No timetable for Afghan troop withdrawal says Trump
No timetable for Afghan troop withdrawal says Trump

Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

Pakistan to probe 435 offshore company owners
Pakistan to probe 435 offshore company owners

Explosion kills 3 security personnel in NW Pakistan
Explosion kills 3 security personnel in NW Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes UN vote against US Jerusalem decision
Pakistan welcomes UN vote against US Jerusalem decision

US scheming in South Asia: Pakistani security adviser
US scheming in South Asia Pakistani security adviser

Thousands protest US Jerusalem move in Pakistan
Thousands protest US Jerusalem move in Pakistan

Church blast in SW Pakistan kills 8, injures 44
Church blast in SW Pakistan kills 8 injures 44






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 