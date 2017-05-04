Worldbulletin News

18:47, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 13:49, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

Hundreds of patients await evacuation in E. Ghouta
Hundreds of patients await evacuation in E. Ghouta

Most of patients are those who have cancer or need emergency surgery

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of patients are awaiting evacuation from Syria's Eastern Ghouta, which is besieged by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Many babies and children have lost their lives in the area due to hunger and lack of medicines.

Assad regime, which has intensified its siege on Eastern Ghouta in the last eight months, targets even schools and orphanages in the besieged area.

Until April this year, it was possible to bring food and medicine to the region by secret tunnels and dealers but now it has become impossible.

This situation made impossible the treatment of hundreds of patients.

Opposition-held Rural Damascus Health Directorate Spokesman Fayez Arabi told Anadolu Agency that there is a blockade in Eastern Ghouta for many years.

"The number of our patients, who are awaiting evacuation due to inadequate medicine and medical equipment, has surpassed 600," Arabi said.

He added that the number is expected to increase.


