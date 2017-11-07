Update: 14:57, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

Liberians to choose new leader in delayed presidential vote

World Bulletin / News Desk

Liberians go to the polls Tuesday to select either former international footballer George Weah or Vice President Joseph Boakai as their new president, in a vote that analysts say is too close to call.

They will choose a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after serving 12 years as Africa's first elected female leader, representing Liberia's only democratic transfer of power since 1944.

Trucks filled with voting materials were escorted by police around the capital Monrovia on Monday, after leaving the offices of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), which has rushed to clean the national voter register to avoid allegations of fraud.

"For three days now I have not closed my eyes. We are making sure that nothing goes wrong because this election is a crucial one," a stressed-looking policeman told AFP.

Both contenders have already announced they are confident of victory but the final result is not expected to be known for a few days.