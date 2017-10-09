Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:45, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Turkey
16:43, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

  • Share
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties

Landmark visit to Chad -- first-ever by Turkish president -- is 2nd stop on African tour including Sudan and Tunisia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the central African nation of Chad on Tuesday for a one-day visit aimed at deepening ties between the two countries.

 

Erdogan was welcomed at the airport in the capital N'Djamena by Chad’s President Idriss Deby and members of his Cabinet.

 

Erdogan’s visit to Chad is the second stop on a three-nation African tour, preceded by Sudan and followed by Tunisia.

 

Erdogan is accompanied by a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz, Agriculture Minister Ahmet Esref Fakibaba, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus, Transport, Maritime Affairs, and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and a delegation of some 150 Turkish businesspeople.

 

The visit, the first-ever by a Turkish president in Chad, will be dominated by business forums to discuss investment and the signing of a number of agreements to strengthen existing economic partnerships.

 

During the trip, Erdogan is due to hold meetings with his counterpart Deby, followed by a press conference.

 

Chad presents opportunities for Turkish investors in construction, agriculture, food processing and storage, animal products processing, textiles, machinery and energy, according to Turkey’s Economy Ministry.

 

Chad also has rich gold, uranium, and oil reserves.

 

Turkey's imports from Chad in the first 10 months of 2017 totaled $26.9 million, while exports stood at $14.9 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

 

The main hurdles for investors in Chad are inadequate energy and costly transportation infrastructure, weak institutions, and corruption.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan Chad
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

4 PKK terrorists also killed when they attempted to cross into Turkey from Iraq, says military
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties

Landmark visit to Chad -- first-ever by Turkish president -- is 2nd stop on African tour including Sudan and Tunisia
Turkey Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey: Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Erdogan Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone
Erdogan, Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone

Leaders discuss importance of joint efforts to protect the status of Jerusalem  
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 index up 0.33 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.80 while euro/lira rate rises to 4.51
Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey
Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey

Suspects caught in Aegean province of Mugla while trying to flee to Rhodes, Greece
German demand for Turkey holidays increases
German demand for Turkey holidays increases

President of German Travel Association says last-minute reservations for Turkey increased
FETO terror suspects get prison sentences
FETO terror suspects get prison sentences

Police also raid houses and arrest FETO suspects in the northern Samsun province
Turkish forces neutralize 25 terrorists last week
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 25 terrorists last week

4 terrorists killed, 15 caught alive, 6 surrendered to security forces last week, says Interior Ministry
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

Turkey to work for world peace, says Binali Yildirim
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Bekir Bozdag says Sochi summit in Russia brought important results regarding political solution in Syria
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey to exceed export targets in 2017 and 2018, Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

People following different faiths live in peace in Turkey, Erdogan says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree

2 new statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette

News

Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad
Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad

Turkish students conclude voluntary work in Chad
Turkish students conclude voluntary work in Chad

Qatar shuts down Chad embassy in Doha
Qatar shuts down Chad embassy in Doha

Chad shuts Qatari embassy, tells staff to leave
Chad shuts Qatari embassy tells staff to leave

Court upholds life imprisonment for Chad's ex-president
Court upholds life imprisonment for Chad's ex-president

Final verdict for Chad's Habre on war crimes appeal
Final verdict for Chad's Habre on war crimes appeal

Erdogan, Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone
Erdogan Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone

Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan
Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan

Erdogan chooses Palestinian image for photo competition
Erdogan chooses Palestinian image for photo competition

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Erdogan arrives in Khartoum to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Khartoum to boost bilateral ties

Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 