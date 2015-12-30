Update: 17:38, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish armed forces on Tuesday said it apprehended some 480 undocumented migrants, who were attempting to illegally cross borders on Monday.

In a statement, Turkish armed forces said a total of 326 suspects were held on the Syrian border. 316 of them were attempting to cross into Turkey.

The military guards at the Greek border also apprehended 153 people. 113 of them were attempting to reach the European country from Turkey.

One person, who was attempting to cross into Turkey, was also held on the Iraq border, the statement added.

The military also said Tuesday that four PKK terrorists were killed when they attempted to cross into Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province from Iraq on Saturday.

The statement noted that the group opened fire on the military units.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.

The group uses northern Iraq's mountainous border region to launch attacks on Turkey and has its main base at Qandil, near the Iraq-Iran border.

A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to the media, said Tuesday that Turkish gendarmerie forces arrested a ISIL suspect near the Syrian border in Akcakale district of southeastern Sanliurfa province.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.