Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 17:52, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

  • Share
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade

Seoul responds to reports of Beijing and Pyongyang flouting United Nations Security Council sanctions

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korea revealed Tuesday the U.N. Security Council was examining oil trade between China and North Korea amid reports they circumvented global sanctions aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear weapon ambitions.

Satellite footage cited by local media earlier in the day suggested the old Korean War allies had been illegally trading oil in recent weeks.

The alleged revelation comes days after the UNSC imposed a new package of punitive measures against the North in response to its most recent long-range missile test in November. The latest sanctions, which required China's approval, further restrict Pyongyang's access to crude oil and refined petroleum.

A report in South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo alleged that American reconnaissance satellites had spotted around 30 cases of illegal oil trades by sea between China and North Korea since October.

"Currently, the UNSC sanctions committee [on North Korea] is leading a related discussion," Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters according to Yonhap News Agency.

Noh pointed out Seoul would allow Beijing to explain the matter directly as "China has been underlining its stance of faithfully implementing related UNSC resolutions under the principle of not tolerating North Korean nuclear [weapons]".

South Korea has been trying to improve ties with China after suffering economic hardships stemming from Beijing's displeasure concerning this year's deployment of an American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile battery in the South.

But Chinese entities could also be under threat given that UNSC sanctions target third parties doing illicit business with North Korea.



Related china oil Nkorea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says

News

N.Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets
N Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets

N. Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of war'
N Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of

UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

N.Korea must 'earn its way back to table,' Tillerson tells UN
N Korea must 'earn its way back to table '

Putin, Trump discuss North Korea over phone
Putin Trump discuss North Korea over phone

China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula
China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula

China repeats support for independent Palestinian state
China repeats support for independent Palestinian state

Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

S. Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit
S Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit

Germany accuses China of covert social media operations
Germany accuses China of covert social media operations

Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov.
Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov

Congo, Uganda sign cross-border oil deal
Congo Uganda sign cross-border oil deal

Keystone pipeline oil to flow to US again Tuesday
Keystone pipeline oil to flow to US again Tuesday

Oil producers to extend cuts to rebalance market
Oil producers to extend cuts to rebalance market

Nigerian oil rebels told to give peace talks a chance
Nigerian oil rebels told to give peace talks a chance

Turkey, Iraq discuss Kirkuk oil exports via Ceyhan port
Turkey Iraq discuss Kirkuk oil exports via Ceyhan port






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 