09:26, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkey’s PM sheds light on new emergency decree

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said early Wednesday that a new emergency decree aims to protect civilians who helped thwart last year's defeated coup attempt.

“The regulation is aimed at protecting the citizens who ran to the streets, laid down their lives [for Turkey] to prevent the attempted coup and events right after it,” Yildirim told reporters at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara ahead of an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The issue is loud and clear. Nobody should create distractions,” he added.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Monday the decree applies to the night of the defeated coup and the following morning to ensure that legal action is not taken against people who went out of their houses to protect the country.

Sunday's decree was misinterpreted by some social media users as a law that would allow civilians to engage in violence.

According to the Turkish government, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.