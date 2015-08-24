Update: 10:23, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least one PKK terrorist was killed late Tuesday in a clash with security forces in eastern Turkey.

The incident occurred when security forces conducted an anti-terror operation in Selvi town in Genc district, the governorship of Bingol Province said.

It said two village guards were also slightly injured in the operation and are being treated at Bingol State Hospital.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its over three-decade-long terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.