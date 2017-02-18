Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 27 December 2017 Wednesday
Media
Update: 10:07, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Press agenda on December 27
Press agenda on December 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Relations between Turkey and Ethiopia can be described as excellent, the envoy from the east African country has said.

ANKARA - Turkey is one the most preferred countries among football players as the income tax rate in the country is lower than that in Europe, a professor said.

 

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet President Beji Caid Essebsi, followed by news conference.

TUNIS - Prime Minister Yusuf al-Shahid to meet Erdogan at Kasbah Palace.

TUNIS - Parliament President Mohamed Ennaceur to meet Erdogan at presidency council.

TUNIS - Erdogan to meet leaders of political parties, Rachid Ghannouchi of Ennahda, Nidaa Tounes’ Beji Caid Essebsi, Mohsen Marzouk of Project party.

TUNIS - Erdogan to attend Turkey-Tunisia Economy and Investment Forum.

 

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on trade, counter-terrorism, regional issues.

 

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Parliament to vote on death penalty for Palestinians convicted of attacking Israeli civilians, military.

 

INDIA

AMRITSAR, India - For Gurpinder Kaur and his parents, each day ends with the wait for her brother Manjinder Singh -- who has been missing from northern Iraq since ISIL took Mosul in 2014.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on December 27
Press agenda on December 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Press agenda on December 26
Press agenda on December 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tueday, Dec. 26, 2017
Press agenda on December 25
Press agenda on December 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
Press agenda on December 24
Press agenda on December 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 24, 2017
Press agenda on December 23
Press agenda on December 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017
Press agenda on December 22
Press agenda on December 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 22, 2017
Press agenda on December 21
Press agenda on December 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 21, 2017
Press agenda on December 20
Press agenda on December 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday December 20, 2017
Press agenda on December 19
Press agenda on December 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Dec. 19, 2017
Press agenda on December 18
Press agenda on December 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday Dec. 18, 2017
Press agenda on December 17
Press agenda on December 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 17, 2017
Press agenda on December 16
Press agenda on December 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 16, 2017
Press agenda on December 15
Press agenda on December 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 15, 2017
Press agenda on December 14
Press agenda on December 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 14, 2017
Press agenda on December 13
Press agenda on December 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017
Press agenda on December 11
Press agenda on December 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

News

Press agenda on December 26
Press agenda on December 26

Press agenda on December 25
Press agenda on December 25

Press agenda on December 24
Press agenda on December 24

Press agenda on December 23
Press agenda on December 23

Press agenda on December 22
Press agenda on December 22

Press agenda on December 21
Press agenda on December 21






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 