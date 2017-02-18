Update: 10:07, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Press agenda on December 27

ANKARA - Relations between Turkey and Ethiopia can be described as excellent, the envoy from the east African country has said.

ANKARA - Turkey is one the most preferred countries among football players as the income tax rate in the country is lower than that in Europe, a professor said.

TUNIS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet President Beji Caid Essebsi, followed by news conference.

TUNIS - Prime Minister Yusuf al-Shahid to meet Erdogan at Kasbah Palace.

TUNIS - Parliament President Mohamed Ennaceur to meet Erdogan at presidency council.

TUNIS - Erdogan to meet leaders of political parties, Rachid Ghannouchi of Ennahda, Nidaa Tounes’ Beji Caid Essebsi, Mohsen Marzouk of Project party.

TUNIS - Erdogan to attend Turkey-Tunisia Economy and Investment Forum.

RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on trade, counter-terrorism, regional issues.

TEL AVIV - Parliament to vote on death penalty for Palestinians convicted of attacking Israeli civilians, military.

AMRITSAR, India - For Gurpinder Kaur and his parents, each day ends with the wait for her brother Manjinder Singh -- who has been missing from northern Iraq since ISIL took Mosul in 2014.