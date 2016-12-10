Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:53, 27 December 2017 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 11:38, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Egypt executes 15 people for post-coup ‘violence’
Egypt executes 15 people for post-coup ‘violence’

15 were convicted in 2015 for taking part in ‘acts of violence’ following Egypt's 2013 military coup

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday oversaw the execution of 15 people convicted earlier for involvement in “act of violence” in 2013, a local security source told Anadolu Agency.

The source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on speaking to media, said the executions had been carried out in the Borg al-Arab and Wadi al-Natrun prisons, respectively located in Egypt’s Alexandria and Beheira provinces.

Ezzat Ghoneim, director of the Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms, a local rights NGO, said the executed individuals had been convicted for taking part in alleged acts of violence in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula following Egypt’s 2013 military coup.

Military prosecutors had accused the defendants of “targeting military personnel” and “possessing illegal weapons” -- charges the defendants had denied in court.

Last month, a military court of cassation dismissed an appeal lodged by the defendants’ lawyers against their conviction in 2015.



Related Egypt
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.

News

Ethiopia reassures Nile dam will not harm Egypt
Ethiopia reassures Nile dam will not harm Egypt

Egypt: 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo
Egypt 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo

Egypt hopes to resume normal ties with Turkey: FM
Egypt hopes to resume normal ties with Turkey FM

Egypt destroys 4 tunnels on Gaza border
Egypt destroys 4 tunnels on Gaza border

Palestine state in Sinai rumors ‘madness’: French envoy
Palestine state in Sinai rumors madness French envoy

Cairo, Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant
Cairo Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 