Update: 12:32, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 dropped 144.49 points, or 0.13 percent, to open at 111,862.16 points on Wednesday.

The banking sector index decreased 0.02 percent while holding sector rose 0.03 percent.

Among all sector indices, the mining sector index was the best performer, rising 0.66 percent, while the insurance sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.16 percent.

BIST 100 was up 0.22 percent to close at 112,006.65 points on Tuesday, with a total trading volume of 3.7 billion Turkish liras ($972 million).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly increased to 3.8100 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared with 3.8070 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also rose to 4.5290, compared with 4.5140 at the close on the previous day.

Brent oil price slightly slipped to $66.11 per barrel at 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) compared with $66.46 at Tuesday's close.