Update: 13:14, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Air Force “neutralized” seven PKK terrorists during counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the military said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Turkish General Staff, the airstrikes on PKK targets were carried out in Iraq's Gara, Metina, Avasin, and Basyan regions.

The terrorists' hideouts were also destroyed, the statement said.

The Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. In 33 years of violence against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The group uses northern Iraq’s mountainous border region to launch attacks on Turkey and has its main base at Qandil, near the Iraq-Iran border.