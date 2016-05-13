Update: 13:47, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 2,195 terrorists this year, according to information gathered from Turkish Interior Ministry’s weekly briefings.

The Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.

Turkish security forces, including Turkish army’s land and air forces as well as gendarme and police’s special operation units, conducted a total of 50,682 operations from Jan.1 to Dec. 25.

A total of 1,190 terrorists were killed, 521 apprehended, while 464 others surrendered to the security forces, according to the data.

62 of those “neutralized” were on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorists. Another 62 terrorists who were not on the list were in senior positions of the terrorist organizations.

Turkish security forces arrested 19,759 PKK suspects, 4,522 ISIL suspects, 62,402 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects and 1,307 members of far-left organizations.

25,922 of them arrested were remanded in custody.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.