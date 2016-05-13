Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 27 December 2017 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 13:47, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year
Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year

1,190 terrorists killed in 2017, according to information gathered from Turkish Interior Ministry’s weekly briefings

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 2,195 terrorists this year, according to information gathered from Turkish Interior Ministry’s weekly briefings.

The Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.

Turkish security forces, including Turkish army’s land and air forces as well as gendarme and police’s special operation units, conducted a total of 50,682 operations from Jan.1 to Dec. 25.

A total of 1,190 terrorists were killed, 521 apprehended, while 464 others surrendered to the security forces, according to the data.

62 of those “neutralized” were on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorists. Another 62 terrorists who were not on the list were in senior positions of the terrorist organizations.

Turkish security forces arrested 19,759 PKK suspects, 4,522 ISIL suspects, 62,402 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects and 1,307 members of far-left organizations.

25,922 of them arrested were remanded in custody.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.



Related Turkey terror FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish PM Saudi King discuss Jerusalem
Turkish PM, Saudi King discuss Jerusalem

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Riyadh as part of an official visit to Saudi Arabia
About 11 500 GSM numbers directed to ByLock
About 11,500 GSM numbers directed to ByLock

Legal status of 11,480 mobile users, involuntarily directed to coup-linked app, will be reconsidered, says prosecutors
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia Erdogan
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia: Erdogan

Turkish President says he will encourage investment in Tunisia
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

Turkish presidential aide says Turkey to continue to work with Tunisia to develop all bilateral ties
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Drugs haul found in coach, minibus in separate seizures in Van, east Turkey, police say
Turkey neutralized over 2 000 terrorists in year
Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year

1,190 terrorists killed in 2017, according to information gathered from Turkish Interior Ministry’s weekly briefings
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 index slips 0.13 pct, Turkish lira loses value
Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe
Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe

Suspects were academics or personnel at FETO-affiliated Fatih University
Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail
Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail

Suspects accused of attempting to take over Special Forces Command in Ankara's Golbasi district during July 15 defeated coup
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

Two village guards also slightly injured during operation by security forces in Selvi
Turkey s PM sheds light on new emergency decree
Turkey’s PM sheds light on new emergency decree

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says issue is clear; no one should create distractions
Turkey Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey: Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Erdogan Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone
Erdogan, Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone

Leaders discuss importance of joint efforts to protect the status of Jerusalem  
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

4 PKK terrorists also killed when they attempted to cross into Turkey from Iraq, says military
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties

Landmark visit to Chad -- first-ever by Turkish president -- is 2nd stop on African tour including Sudan and Tunisia
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 index up 0.33 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.80 while euro/lira rate rises to 4.51

News

AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe
Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe

Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail
Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail

FETO terror suspects get prison sentences
FETO terror suspects get prison sentences

Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad
Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad

Turkey: New arrest warrants for FETO suspects
Turkey New arrest warrants for FETO suspects

22 terrorists killed in eastern Turkey
22 terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

8 dead in New York ‘cowardly act of terror'
8 dead in New York cowardly act of terror'

BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism, corruption
BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism corruption

6 PKK terrorists killed in Siirt, SE Turkey
6 PKK terrorists killed in Siirt SE Turkey

Turkish opposition party to march against terrorism
Turkish opposition party to march against terrorism

Erdogan: 5,000 terror suspects deported from Turkey
Erdogan 5 000 terror suspects deported from Turkey

Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia: Erdogan
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia Erdogan

Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 