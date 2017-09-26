Update: 14:13, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in N. Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of Shia Houthi militiamen have been killed or injured in airstrikes conducted by a Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province, the Yemeni army announced Wednesday.

An army-affiliated news website (26sepnews.net) quoted an unnamed field source as saying that coalition warplanes had targeted a Houthi training camp in Al-Jawf’s Al-Mutun directorate.

The strikes had resulted in “dozens” of Houthi casualties, the source said, without providing exact death or injury tolls.

Yemen has remained dogged by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up Yemen’s pro-Saudi government.