Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:53, 27 December 2017 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 14:13, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in N. Yemen
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in N. Yemen

‘Dozens’ of Houthi militiamen killed, injured as coalition pounds northern Al-Jawf province, source says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of Shia Houthi militiamen have been killed or injured in airstrikes conducted by a Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province, the Yemeni army announced Wednesday.

An army-affiliated news website (26sepnews.net) quoted an unnamed field source as saying that coalition warplanes had targeted a Houthi training camp in Al-Jawf’s Al-Mutun directorate.

The strikes had resulted in “dozens” of Houthi casualties, the source said, without providing exact death or injury tolls.

Yemen has remained dogged by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up Yemen’s pro-Saudi government.



Related houthi yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.

News

Slain Yemeni ex-president’s relatives arrive in Oman
Slain Yemeni ex-president s relatives arrive in Oman

Yemen teeters on brink of famine
Yemen teeters on brink of famine

Turkish Red Crescent opens hospital in Yemen
Turkish Red Crescent opens hospital in Yemen

UN: Airstrikes in Yemen kill 136 civilians in 10 days
UN Airstrikes in Yemen kill 136 civilians in 10 days

Saudi-led raids kill 15 Houthis in southern Yemen
Saudi-led raids kill 15 Houthis in southern Yemen

Bomb blast kills 4 soldiers in Yemen
Bomb blast kills 4 soldiers in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's Houthi-held capital
Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's Houthi-held capital

Yemen army seizes Houthi positions in Shabwah: Sources
Yemen army seizes Houthi positions in Shabwah Sources

Saudi raid kills 12 prisoners in Sanaa: Houthi TV
Saudi raid kills 12 prisoners in Sanaa Houthi TV

Ex-Yemen president buried in Sanaa: Official
Ex-Yemen president buried in Sanaa Official






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 