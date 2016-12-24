Update: 15:01, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will continue to support Tunisia's legitimate government, Turkish presidential aide and spokesperson said ahead of the official visit to Tunisia on Wednesday.

"We are with the legitimate government of Tunisia. We will continue to work with them to develop all kinds of bilateral relations," Ibrahim Kalin told Anadolu Agency.

Stating that this would be Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s third visit to Tunisia, Kalin said the countries would be discussing bilateral relations on economy, tourism, agriculture, defense, industry, and energy.

"The future stability and economic development of Tunisia are very important to us because, after the Jasmine Revolution, they have experienced economic difficulties, some of which still persist," Kalin said.

The aide also said that Turkey had given "sizable grants and assistance" to Tunisian security forces in the last five years in the form of providing equipment and training. "These provisions will continue,” he added.

Erdogan and the government officials accompanying him arrived in Tunisia early Wednesday for a one-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

The president’s visit to Tunisia is the last stop on a three-nation African tour, preceded by visits to Sudan and Chad.

During the trip, Erdogan is due to hold a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi. The meeting will be followed by a press conference.