Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 27 December 2017 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 15:22, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States and Germany urged China to free an outspoken government critic known as "Super Vulgar Butcher" on Wednesday after he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

"The embassies of Germany and the United States are deeply disappointed that Chinese human rights defender and blogger Wu Gan ... (has) been convicted on vague charges," a joint statement from the embassies said.

"We call on the Chinese authorities to release Wu immediately."

Wu was taken into custody in May 2015 just weeks before authorities unleashed a ruthless campaign later dubbed the "709" crackdown, rounding up over 200 people involved in activities considered sensitive by the ruling Communist Party.

The outspoken social media figure became the subject of the state's ire for using his larger-than-life online persona to draw public attention to human rights cases.

He called himself "butcher" because he saw himself as taking the fight to authorities, promising to "slaughter the pigs". He added "super vulgar" after complaints about his use of crude language to make his case.

His lawyer told AFP the harsh sentence was intended as an unmistakable signal to anyone who would dare to challenge the state's authority.

A very different ruling was made with respect to former human rights lawyer Xie Yang, who was exempted from jail after pleading guilty to "inciting subversion of state power".

"Confession demonstrates the correctness of the regime's charges, reinforces its ideology, avoids the necessity for appeal," said New York University law professor Jerome Cohen, adding that the insistence on confession has long been characteristic of the Chinese justice system.

But the US and Germany also highlighted "allegations of serious mistreatment of Wu Gan and Xie Yang while in detention", calling on the Chinese authorities "to adhere to procedures established by law".

During his sentencing, Xie denied being tortured, contradicting previous statements.

The two countries also called for the release of lawyer Wang Quanzhang -- who was detained during the same police sweep two years ago and is yet to stand trial.



Related US china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.

News

UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N Korea oil trade

China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula
China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula

China repeats support for independent Palestinian state
China repeats support for independent Palestinian state

Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

S. Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit
S Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit

AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied

US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law
US Jerusalem move violates international law

US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 