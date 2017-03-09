Worldbulletin News

AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will highlight the importance of the FETO issue at a congress to be held in Chicago on Thursday.

Organized by the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) for the 16th time, the congress is due to be held in Chicago on Dec. 28-30 and will bring together nearly 15,000 American Muslims.

During the three-day congress, various issues of major concern to the American Muslim community from religious, legal and social standpoints will be discussed.

At the main session of the congress, Mehdi Eker, AK Party’s deputy chairman for Foreign Affairs as well as the leader of the delegation, will deliver a speech on Jerusalem.

Eker will also address the attendees about the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO), the group behind Turkey’s July 2016 failed coup. He will convey the Turkish views on FETO’s activities inside and outside Turkey.

"This congress is a good opportunity for us to highlight to American Muslims the vitality of the FETO issue. Fetullah Gulen, the leader of FETO as well as the mastermind of the failed coup attempt, is being protected in the United States. We will present Turkey’s arguments in this regard,” Eker said.

A number of other AK Party members from the delegation will also deliver speeches, Eker added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen are accused of having orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



