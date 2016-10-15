Update: 17:30, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

About 11,500 GSM numbers directed to ByLock

World Bulletin / News Desk

The legal status of nearly 11,500 mobile phone users, who were "directed" to coup-linked Bylock app, will be reconsidered, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ankara Chief Prosecutors’ office said 11,480 GSM number users found to have been directed to ByLock app "without their will".

The ByLock, an encrypted smartphone application, was used by FETO members before and during last year's defeated coup attempt.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.