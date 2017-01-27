Update: 17:46, 27 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkish PM, Saudi King discuss Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim discussed with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday the Palestinian struggle and its perception in Muslim countries, according to prime ministerial sources.

Yildirim met Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital Riyadh as part of an official visit to the country.

The two leaders discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status during a one-hour closed-door meeting, said the source who refused to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.

They also agreed that Muslim countries should take a common stance on the protection of the rights of the Palestinians.

They added that last week’s rejection by the UN General Assembly of the U.S. move on Jerusalem sent a strong message by the international community.

Bilateral relations and deep-rooted historical and religious ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia were also discussed during the meeting.

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit in Riyadh.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision -- despite worldwide opposition -- to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Last week, UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution with overwhelming majority, rejecting the U.S. move on Jerusalem.