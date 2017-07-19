Update: 03:16, 28 December 2017 Thursday

PM: Turkey, Saudi Arabia key nations for lasting peace

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are key countries for lasting peace and stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Riyadh, Yildirim said: "Cooperation between these two countries in every field is essential not only in terms of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but also for regional and global peace."

Yildirim's remarks followed his talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Yildirim and Salman discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status during a one-hour closed-door meeting, according to a Prime Ministry source earlier on Wednesday.

The two also agreed that Muslim countries should take a common stance on protecting the rights of Palestinians.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision -- despite worldwide opposition -- to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Last week, the UN General Assembly passed by an overwhelming majority a resolution rejecting Trump’s move.

During his talks with Saudi officials, Yildirim said that they also discussed developing bilateral trade and joint defense industry projects.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia share common ground of around 90 percent in terms of stances and views on possible solutions, he added.

Yildirim called his Saudi visit "short but quite fruitful".

During his talks with King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Yildirim said they focused on regional developments, including Palestine, Israel, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

Expressing hope that his visit would have "productive" outcomes, Yildirim said the crown prince would soon visit Turkey.