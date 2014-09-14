Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
07:09, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 05:17, 28 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
US, Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis
US, Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis

Top diplomats discussed situation on Korean Peninsula during phone call

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. and Russia have agreed to work together to diplomatically resolve the issue of North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear missile programs, the State Department said Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reached the agreement during a phone call Tuesday, said spokesperson Heather Nauert.

"The two discussed concerns related to the DPRK’s destabilizing nuclear program and emphasized that neither the United States nor Russia accepts the DPRK as a nuclear power," she said, referencing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

The move follows mixed signals from Washington on how President Donald Trump plans to fulfill his promise to "take care of" the North.

Earlier this month, Tillerson offered unconditional talks with Pyongyang but quickly backtracked and realigned with Washington's policy of allowing sanctions to bite, insisting that good behavior must come before dialogue.

He reiterated at the time that the U.S. was considering "all options" to defend itself but said “we do not seek, nor do we want, war with North Korea. The United States will use all necessary measures to defend itself against North Korean aggression, but our hope remains that diplomacy will produce a resolution."

North Korea has test-fired 15 missiles so far in 2017 and conducted its sixth underground nuclear test in September.

Nauert said Tillerson and Lavrov also discussed the situation in Syria, agreeing on the importance of the Geneva process in achieving a peaceful resolution.

She added that Washington also raised concerns over the increasing violence in eastern Ukraine.



Related russia US Nkorea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday

News

Russia seeks UN auspices for Sochi summit
Russia seeks UN auspices for Sochi summit

Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected
Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected

Russia, Assad regime hit targets in Syria’s Idlib, Hama
Russia Assad regime hit targets in Syria s Idlib Hama

British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea
British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

Putin calls new US security strategy ‘aggressive’ 
Putin calls new US security strategy aggressive

Russia, Turkey to cooperate more against terror
Russia Turkey to cooperate more against terror

US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied

US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law
US Jerusalem move violates international law

US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N Korea oil trade

N.Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets
N Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets

N. Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of war'
N Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of

UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

N.Korea must 'earn its way back to table,' Tillerson tells UN
N Korea must 'earn its way back to table '






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 