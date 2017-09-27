Worldbulletin News

19:01, 28 December 2017 Thursday
History
10:19, 28 December 2017 Thursday

Today in History December 28
Today in History December 28

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1688   William of Orange makes a triumphant march into London as James II flees.
1694   George I of England gets divorced.
1846   Iowa is admitted as the 29th State of the Union.
1872   A U.S. Army force defeats a group of Apache warriors at Salt River Canyon, Arizona Territory, with 57 Indians killed but only one soldier.
1904   Farmers in Georgia burn two million bales of cotton to prop up falling prices.
1920   The United States resumes the deportation of communists and suspected communists.
1933   President Franklin D. Roosevelt states, "The definite policy of the United States, from now on, is one opposed to armed intervention."
1936   Benito Mussolini sends planes to Spain to support Francisco Franco's forces.
1938   France orders the doubling of forces in Somaliland; two warships are sent.
1946   The French declare martial law in Vietnam as a full-scale war appears inevitable.
1948   Premier Nokrashy Pasha of Egypt is assassinated by a member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood because of his failure to achieve victory in the war against Israel.
1951   The United States pays $120,000 to free four fliers convicted of espionage in Hungary.
1965   The United States bars oil sales to Rhodesia.
1968   Israel attacks an airport in Beirut, destroying 13 planes.
1971   The U.S. Justice Department sues Mississippi officials for ignoring the voting ballots of blacks in that state.


