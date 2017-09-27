Today in History December 28

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1688
|William of Orange makes a triumphant march into London as James II flees.
|1694
|George I of England gets divorced.
|1846
|Iowa is admitted as the 29th State of the Union.
|1872
|A U.S. Army force defeats a group of Apache warriors at Salt River Canyon, Arizona Territory, with 57 Indians killed but only one soldier.
|1904
|Farmers in Georgia burn two million bales of cotton to prop up falling prices.
|1920
|The United States resumes the deportation of communists and suspected communists.
|1933
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt states, "The definite policy of the United States, from now on, is one opposed to armed intervention."
|1936
|Benito Mussolini sends planes to Spain to support Francisco Franco's forces.
|1938
|France orders the doubling of forces in Somaliland; two warships are sent.
|1946
|The French declare martial law in Vietnam as a full-scale war appears inevitable.
|1948
|Premier Nokrashy Pasha of Egypt is assassinated by a member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood because of his failure to achieve victory in the war against Israel.
|1951
|The United States pays $120,000 to free four fliers convicted of espionage in Hungary.
|1965
|The United States bars oil sales to Rhodesia.
|1968
|Israel attacks an airport in Beirut, destroying 13 planes.
|1971
|The U.S. Justice Department sues Mississippi officials for ignoring the voting ballots of blacks in that state.
