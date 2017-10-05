Worldbulletin News

19:00, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Economy
10:40, 28 December 2017 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange started Thursday up 0.32 percent to open at 112,514.10 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 364.39 points from Wednesday’s close of 112,149.71 points.

The banking and holding sectors increased 0.44 and 0.09 percent, respectively. 

Among all sector indices, the electricity sector index was the best performer, rising 1.73 percent, while the textile leather sector index was the sole loser, falling 0.23 percent.

The U.S. dollar fell to 3.8180 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 3.8240.

The euro-lira rate rose to 4.5590 from Wednesday’s close at 4.5510.

The price of Brent oil stood at $66.17 per barrel as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT) Thursday, compared with its previous of $65.99 Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, economic confidence in Turkey slipped to 95 points in December, down 3 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday.



