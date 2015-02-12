Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:01, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Economy
11:10, 28 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Economic confidence in Turkey slipped month-on-month in December, falling 3 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday.

The economic confidence index dropped to 95, down from 97.9 in November, TurkStat said in a statement, stemming from drops in the consumer, real sector, services, and construction confidence indices.

The four indices declined in the month to 65.1, 109.2, 96.2 and 81.6, respectively.

According to the report, only the retail trade confidence index showed improvement, rising 0.7 percent to 100.6.

In August, Turkey’s economic confidence rose to its highest level in more than five years, helping the Turkish lira strengthen against the dollar.

The country’s economy expanded beyond forecasts in the first quarter (5.3 percent) and second quarter (5.4 percent) of this year, according to TurkStat.

Turkey became the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries with its unexpectedly high 11.1 percent growth in the third quarter of 2017.

According to TurkStat, the index indicates an optimistic outlook on the general economic situation when it is above 100, or a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

"The economic confidence index is a composite index, encapsulating the evaluations, expectations, and tendencies of both consumers and producers on the general economic situation," TurkStat said.

The next economic confidence figures are due for release on Jan. 30.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise

BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52
Turkey's Isbank secures 400M loan from China
Turkey's Isbank secures $400M loan from China

Turkish private lender Isbank signs deal with Export-Import Bank of China
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index up 0.32 percent; USD/TRY rises to 3.83, EUR/TRY climbs to 4.55
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 index gains 0.05 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates rise to 3.84 and 4.55, respectively
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invests over $45 million in 2 mines in Turkey's northwest
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise

BIST 100 index goes up 0.22 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates fall to 3.83 and 4.52, respectively
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

BIST 100 index up 0.44 percent at Monday's opening session; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY fall to 3.85 and 4.54, respectively
Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov
Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov.

But the pace of gains slowed sharply from October, when petrochemical plants and oil refineries roared to life after being idled by the late summer's back-to-back hurricanes.
Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 10 6 percent
Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 10.6 percent

Unemployment fell 0.7 percentage point in September year-on-year, says TurkStat
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Mehmet Simsek is visiting Beijing on invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yang
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 index increases 0.76 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira goes down to 3.8240, euro/lira rate slightly increases
OPEC now sees oil market in balance within a year
OPEC now sees oil market in balance within a year

Expected strong economic expansion across the world will also underpin industrial and construction fuel demand, the cartel said.
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise

BIST 100 index goes up 0.21 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira stands at 3.83 while euro/Turkish lira rate rises to 4.51  

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkish GDP grows double digits, fastest-growing in G20
Turkish GDP grows double digits fastest-growing in G20

World arms sales rise, dominated by US, Western Europe
World arms sales rise dominated by US Western Europe

$4.1B deficit forecasted for Turkey in October
4 1B deficit forecasted for Turkey in October

Turkish economy forecasted to grow 9.2 pct in Q3
Turkish economy forecasted to grow 9 2 pct in Q3

Turkish prime minister says economy to grow by 5-7 pct
Turkish prime minister says economy to grow by 5-7 pct

Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017

Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkey, China vow to boost relations
Turkey China vow to boost relations

Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 