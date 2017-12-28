Suicide attack in Afghan capital claims multiple lives

World Bulletin / News Desk

A suspected suicide attack at a facility hosting a news agency and a cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday has claimed multiple lives.

Nasrat Rehimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said more than 40 people, mostly civilians, were killed and several others injured.

The office of the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) that also housed a cultural facility in the western Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood became target of the attack at 10:30 local time (0730GMT).

Hussain Husaini, head of the AVA, said in a post on his Facebook page that the attacker was on foot and detonated his explosive-laden jacket upon entering the facility.

Besides the staff, a number of students were also present inside the building at the time of attack.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.