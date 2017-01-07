Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:00, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 12:38, 28 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 

Sniffer dog finds 102 kilograms of drugs hidden inside sacks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two suspects have been arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in Turkey’s southern province of Van, police said Thursday.

The provincial police said in a statement that an operation was conducted in Edremit district on a tip off over the presence of the terrorist group PKK's drug trafficking network.

A sniffer dog found more than 102 kilograms (224 pounds) of heroine in 200 packages hidden inside sacks.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

 


Related Turkey police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017

Turkish humanitarian organization sends nearly 7,000 truck-loads of aid to Syria in 2017
Turkey China vow to boost relations
Turkey, China vow to boost relations

China to celebrate 2018 as Year of Tourism in Turkey, says deputy speaker of Turkish parliament
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 

Sniffer dog finds 102 kilograms of drugs hidden inside sacks
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects

Four personnel of Ankara-based Hacettepe University among suspects  
PM Turkey Saudi Arabia key nations for lasting peace
PM: Turkey, Saudi Arabia key nations for lasting peace

Cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is essential for regional and global peace, says Turkish premier Binali Yildirim
Turkish PM Saudi King discuss Jerusalem
Turkish PM, Saudi King discuss Jerusalem

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Riyadh as part of an official visit to Saudi Arabia
About 11 500 GSM numbers directed to ByLock
About 11,500 GSM numbers directed to ByLock

Legal status of 11,480 mobile users, involuntarily directed to coup-linked app, will be reconsidered, says prosecutors
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia Erdogan
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia: Erdogan

Turkish President says he will encourage investment in Tunisia
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

Turkish presidential aide says Turkey to continue to work with Tunisia to develop all bilateral ties
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Drugs haul found in coach, minibus in separate seizures in Van, east Turkey, police say
Turkey neutralized over 2 000 terrorists in year
Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year

1,190 terrorists killed in 2017, according to information gathered from Turkish Interior Ministry’s weekly briefings
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 index slips 0.13 pct, Turkish lira loses value
Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe
Dozens of academics detained in FETO probe

Suspects were academics or personnel at FETO-affiliated Fatih University
Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail
Turkish court frees 11 FETO suspects pending trail

Suspects accused of attempting to take over Special Forces Command in Ankara's Golbasi district during July 15 defeated coup
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

Two village guards also slightly injured during operation by security forces in Selvi
Turkey s PM sheds light on new emergency decree
Turkey’s PM sheds light on new emergency decree

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says issue is clear; no one should create distractions

News

Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects

Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey
Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey

Turkey: 145 arrested in counter-narcotics operation
Turkey 145 arrested in counter-narcotics operation

Greek police probe Athens explosion
Greek police probe Athens explosion

Turkey: 9 arrested in anti-PKK raids
Turkey 9 arrested in anti-PKK raids

Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017

Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkey, China vow to boost relations
Turkey China vow to boost relations

Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 