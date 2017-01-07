Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two suspects have been arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in Turkey’s southern province of Van, police said Thursday.

The provincial police said in a statement that an operation was conducted in Edremit district on a tip off over the presence of the terrorist group PKK's drug trafficking network.

A sniffer dog found more than 102 kilograms (224 pounds) of heroine in 200 packages hidden inside sacks.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.