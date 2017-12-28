Kiev, pro-Russian separatists exchange hostages

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced the exchange of 74 Ukrainian hostages through his Facebook account.
"All 74 Ukrainian hostages are already at home, in the territory controlled by our army," Poroshenko was quoted as saying by the agency.
On Tuesday, Poroshenko met with the relatives of the hostages, saying: "Nothing is more important than to return our people home," according to a presidential statement.
The hostage exchange at the Mayorsk control gate in the Donetsk region was attended by Ukrainian authorities and representatives of the separatists, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Separately, Viktor Medvedchuk, representative of Ukraine in the subgroup for humanitarian issues of the Trilateral Contact Group -- a group also including the Russian Federation and the OSCE -- said that 237 pro-Russia separatist hostages were handed over to the so-called Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Under the 2015 Minsk Agreement to stop the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Kiev administration and pro-Russia separatists must release captives, but to date hostage exchanges have been little seen.
The first exchange in 14 months followed a decision by the parties at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group last week in the Belarusian capital Minsk.
Ukrainian officials stated earlier that they had agreed to the exchange of 74 Ukrainian hostages for 306 separatist hostages, the biggest exchange so far in terms of numbers.
The warring parties signed the Minsk cease-fire agreement in February 2015, with the mediation of France and Germany, but the fighting continued, claiming more than 10,000 lives, according to the UN.
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land.