19:01, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Middle East
Update: 13:44, 28 December 2017 Thursday

Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'
Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski described Erdogan as "the only statesman to react immediately" against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's response to the Jerusalem crisis provided an example for other Muslim leaders, a leading Jewish-German author said on Wednesday.

"All Muslim states should support Erdogan's reaction," she said.

"As long as the 57 OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation] members who oppose Trump's decision continue to fight within themselves, these conflicts will further strengthen the Western attitude and the Jewish state. It is harmful and destructive for the Palestinian people."

Hecht-Galinski, an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies towards Palestinians, added: "After all, 1.5 billion Muslims can be a global force. But this should be achieved in harmony, not in conflict."

Erdogan called an emergency meeting of the OIC shortly after Trump's Dec. 6 declaration and Turkey later co-sponsored a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the decision.

Hecht-Galinski said Erdogan’s reaction was "more than justified" following Trump's "incredible provocation".

The Dec. 13 OIC summit in Istanbul declared East Jerusalem to be the capital of Palestine, while the General Assembly motion saw member states vote 128-9 in favor.

Hecht-Galinski, whose father headed the Central Council of Jews in Germany, also praised Erdogan for standing against U.S. threats to cut aid to nations that supported the UN resolution.

She said that while Trump's decision was terrifying, it was not a surprise as the president was acting to fulfill campaign promises to U.S. evangelical Christians.

 


