1.6 million Libyans slated to vote in 2018 elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Next year's elections are considered a critical component of a UN-sponsored roadmap for the troubled North African country's political future.
Libya's voter-registration process began on Dec. 6 and is scheduled to continue for another two months.
A date for the polls, however, has yet to be set.
Imad al-Saih, head of Libya's official electoral commission, has urged "all parties" to take part in the country's obstacle-prone electoral process.
"The commission is not biased towards or against any particular party," LNA quoted al-Saih as saying on Wednesday.
When Libya held its last parliamentary poll in 2014, some 1.5 million Libyans registered to cast ballots.
The UN's Libya roadmap, endorsed in October by the UN Security Council, calls for both parliamentary and presidential polls to be held next year.
Libya has remained dogged by political uncertainty since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
The ensuing power vacuum led to the emergence of several rival seats of government, including one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli, and a plethora of heavily-armed militia groups.
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land.