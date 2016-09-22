Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:01, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Africa
Update: 15:38, 28 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
1.6 million Libyans slated to vote in 2018 elections
1.6 million Libyans slated to vote in 2018 elections

UN roadmap for troubled North African country calls for presidential, parliamentary polls to be held next year

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of Libyans registered to vote in 2018 presidential and parliamentary polls currently stands at some 1.6 million, according to the official Libyan News Agency (LNA).

Next year's elections are considered a critical component of a UN-sponsored roadmap for the troubled North African country's political future.

Libya's voter-registration process began on Dec. 6 and is scheduled to continue for another two months.

A date for the polls, however, has yet to be set. 

Imad al-Saih, head of Libya's official electoral commission, has urged "all parties" to take part in the country's obstacle-prone electoral process. 

"The commission is not biased towards or against any particular party," LNA quoted al-Saih as saying on Wednesday. 

When Libya held its last parliamentary poll in 2014, some 1.5 million Libyans registered to cast ballots. 

The UN's Libya roadmap, endorsed in October by the UN Security Council, calls for both parliamentary and presidential polls to be held next year.

Libya has remained dogged by political uncertainty since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

The ensuing power vacuum led to the emergence of several rival seats of government, including one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli, and a plethora of heavily-armed militia groups.



Related libya election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 

News

New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Liberia’s election commission dismisses fraud claims
Liberia s election commission dismisses fraud claims

Voter turnout biggest fear in Chilean elections
Voter turnout biggest fear in Chilean elections

N.Cypriot parliament headed for early elections
N Cypriot parliament headed for early elections

Borut Pahor expected to win as Slovenia returns to polls
Borut Pahor expected to win as Slovenia returns to polls

Top court fails to hear case on fate of election in Kenya
Top court fails to hear case on fate of election

36,000 children unsafe in Libya
36 000 children unsafe in Libya

Libya PM says UN political deal 'still in place'
Libya PM says UN political deal 'still in place'

Local official shot dead in Libya’s Misurata
Local official shot dead in Libya s Misurata

Europe 'complicit' in migrant abuse: Rights group
Europe 'complicit' in migrant abuse Rights group

Germany offers support to Libya’s UN-backed government
Germany offers support to Libya s UN-backed government

UN Security Council to discuss Libya slave trade
UN Security Council to discuss Libya slave trade






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 