Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's state-run aid agency TIKA has restored parts of two kindergartens in Kosovo's capital Pristina as part of a restoration project.

Speaking at an opening ceremony on Wednesday, Turkish Ambassador Kivilcim Kilic said Turkish agencies including TIKA would continue to carry out children, youth and women-related projects in the region.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency built and equipped two classrooms in the 'Ngjyrat' kindergarten which means 'colors'. The agency also restored a classroom and a play corner at 'Gezimi Yne' kindergarten which means 'our joy'.

"We will continue to stand together with our Kosovan friends," Kilic added.

Praising the good relations between Turkey and Kosova, Pristina Mayor Shpend Ahmeti thanked Turkey and TIKA for their ongoing support to the city.

"Such investments [restoration of kindergartens] are especially significant as they directly contribute to the prosperity of our children and families," Ahmeti said.

TIKA will also help restore Carshia Mosque in the capital, he added.

Anduena Arni, principal of Ngjyrat kindergarten thanked TIKA for the restoration work, which she said, would help the school increase its current capacity of 35 students.

Established in 1992, TIKA has been implementing Turkey's developmental cooperation policies overseas.