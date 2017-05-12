Worldbulletin News

Turkey, China vow to boost relations
Turkey, China vow to boost relations

China to celebrate 2018 as Year of Tourism in Turkey, says deputy speaker of Turkish parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish and Chinese officials vowed to increase relations between the two countries, especially on trade and tourism, during a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Ahmet Aydin welcomed a delegation from China led by Hu Changsheng, an alternate member of the National Congress of the Communist Party.

Aydin said Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman is planning to visit China in the near future and Turkey also hopes to play host to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We are planning to gradually increase economic and commercial relations,” he said.

“China is our largest trading partner in the Far East and number two in the world.”

“We have a trading volume of $28 billion as of last year, and we plan to bring it closer to the level of $50 billion. We enjoy close relations with China on mega construction projects,” he added, referring to major projects such as the construction of bridges and Istanbul’s third airport project.

Aydin said that China will celebrate 2018 as the Year of Tourism in Turkey and encouraged Chinese tourists to visit Turkey.

Hu said the number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey is expected to rise in 2018.

“This year the number of Chinese tourists coming to Turkey probably will be 400,000,” he said.

He also said that the presidents of Turkey and China have met four times in the last two years, promoting stronger bilateral relations in the process.



