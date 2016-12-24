Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:00, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Economy
Update: 15:54, 28 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mutual investment and trade between Tunisia and Turkey will be beneficial for both countries, the chairman of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said late Wednesday.

Speaking at the Tunisia-Turkey Business Forum, Mehmet Buyukeksi said that entrepreneurs from both countries will have several opportunities for investment following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tunisia this week.

"We expect a change in Tunisia's decision on duties on imports from Turkey," he added.

In January, Tunisia announced it was raising customs duties on the imports of some products from Turkey and suspending some tax concessions in 2018.

A free trade agreement between the two countries in 2005 allows Turkey to export several products, including cereals, tobacco, textile, and telecommunication devices.

Ugur Dogan, chairman of the Foreign Economic Relations Board in the Turkey-Tunisia Business Council, said: "Tunisia is Turkey's fifth-largest trading partner among African countries."

The two countries' bilateral trade, which was $412 million before the free trade agreement, reached $1.1 billion in 2016.

He added that Turkish firms had invested $1 billion in Tunisia and employed 2,000 people to date.

"I hope high duties won't affect bilateral trade," he added.

He stressed that the two countries can collaborate in the fields of automobiles, aviation, textile and medicine.

Turkey's exports to Tunisia were $720.7 million in the first 10 months of 2017 and $910.6 million in 2016, while the country's imports from Tunisia were $163.5 million in January-October and $214.3 million in 2016, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday as part of his three-country tour to North Africa. Over 150 business people had a chance to accompany him during the visit to Sudan, Chad, and Tunisia.



Related Turkey Tunisia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise

BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52
Turkey's Isbank secures 400M loan from China
Turkey's Isbank secures $400M loan from China

Turkish private lender Isbank signs deal with Export-Import Bank of China
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index up 0.32 percent; USD/TRY rises to 3.83, EUR/TRY climbs to 4.55
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 index gains 0.05 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates rise to 3.84 and 4.55, respectively
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invests over $45 million in 2 mines in Turkey's northwest
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise

BIST 100 index goes up 0.22 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates fall to 3.83 and 4.52, respectively
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

BIST 100 index up 0.44 percent at Monday's opening session; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY fall to 3.85 and 4.54, respectively
Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov
Oil rebound pushes US factory output higher in Nov.

But the pace of gains slowed sharply from October, when petrochemical plants and oil refineries roared to life after being idled by the late summer's back-to-back hurricanes.
Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 10 6 percent
Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 10.6 percent

Unemployment fell 0.7 percentage point in September year-on-year, says TurkStat
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Mehmet Simsek is visiting Beijing on invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yang
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 index increases 0.76 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira goes down to 3.8240, euro/lira rate slightly increases
OPEC now sees oil market in balance within a year
OPEC now sees oil market in balance within a year

Expected strong economic expansion across the world will also underpin industrial and construction fuel demand, the cartel said.
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise
Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise

BIST 100 index goes up 0.21 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira stands at 3.83 while euro/Turkish lira rate rises to 4.51  

News

Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory
Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory

Tunisian PM rejects resignations
Tunisian PM rejects resignations

Arab Spring marks 7 years since protests
Arab Spring marks 7 years since protests

Tunisians hit streets to protest US Jerusalem move
Tunisians hit streets to protest US Jerusalem move

Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions
Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions

Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017

Turkey, China vow to boost relations
Turkey China vow to boost relations

Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation

Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 