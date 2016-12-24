Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Mutual investment and trade between Tunisia and Turkey will be beneficial for both countries, the chairman of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said late Wednesday.
Speaking at the Tunisia-Turkey Business Forum, Mehmet Buyukeksi said that entrepreneurs from both countries will have several opportunities for investment following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tunisia this week.
"We expect a change in Tunisia's decision on duties on imports from Turkey," he added.
In January, Tunisia announced it was raising customs duties on the imports of some products from Turkey and suspending some tax concessions in 2018.
A free trade agreement between the two countries in 2005 allows Turkey to export several products, including cereals, tobacco, textile, and telecommunication devices.
Ugur Dogan, chairman of the Foreign Economic Relations Board in the Turkey-Tunisia Business Council, said: "Tunisia is Turkey's fifth-largest trading partner among African countries."
The two countries' bilateral trade, which was $412 million before the free trade agreement, reached $1.1 billion in 2016.
He added that Turkish firms had invested $1 billion in Tunisia and employed 2,000 people to date.
"I hope high duties won't affect bilateral trade," he added.
He stressed that the two countries can collaborate in the fields of automobiles, aviation, textile and medicine.
Turkey's exports to Tunisia were $720.7 million in the first 10 months of 2017 and $910.6 million in 2016, while the country's imports from Tunisia were $163.5 million in January-October and $214.3 million in 2016, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday as part of his three-country tour to North Africa. Over 150 business people had a chance to accompany him during the visit to Sudan, Chad, and Tunisia.
Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey
Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday
BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55
BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52
Turkish private lender Isbank signs deal with Export-Import Bank of China
BIST 100 index up 0.32 percent; USD/TRY rises to 3.83, EUR/TRY climbs to 4.55
BIST 100 index gains 0.05 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates rise to 3.84 and 4.55, respectively
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invests over $45 million in 2 mines in Turkey's northwest
BIST 100 index goes up 0.22 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates fall to 3.83 and 4.52, respectively
BIST 100 index up 0.44 percent at Monday's opening session; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY fall to 3.85 and 4.54, respectively
But the pace of gains slowed sharply from October, when petrochemical plants and oil refineries roared to life after being idled by the late summer's back-to-back hurricanes.
Unemployment fell 0.7 percentage point in September year-on-year, says TurkStat
Mehmet Simsek is visiting Beijing on invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yang
BIST 100 index increases 0.76 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira goes down to 3.8240, euro/lira rate slightly increases
Expected strong economic expansion across the world will also underpin industrial and construction fuel demand, the cartel said.
BIST 100 index goes up 0.21 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira stands at 3.83 while euro/Turkish lira rate rises to 4.51