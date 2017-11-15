Worldbulletin News

19:00, 28 December 2017 Thursday
Update: 16:57, 28 December 2017 Thursday

Zimbabwe's 'coup' leader appointed new vice president
Constantino Chiwenga takes oath as one of country's two vice presidents

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zimbabwe's former army chief Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday was sworn in as one of the country's new vice presidents.

In November, he led a "coup" which forced 93-year-old former President Robert Mugabe to resign.

During a swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Harare, Defense and Security Minister Kembo Mohadi also took oath as the second vice president.

Chiwenga retired on Dec.18 in a move which paved way for his appointment as vice president.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him in line with the country's constitution, which allows the president to appoint two vice presidents.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president in November after Mugabe was forced to step down from his 37-year-rule in the face of impeachment following a military takeover.

The military denied staging a coup and claimed to be acting against "criminals" around Mugabe.

 

 



