Update: 17:46, 28 December 2017 Thursday

Israeli army detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces have detained 14 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

In a Thursday statement, the army said the suspects had been referred to the relevant authorities for questioning for alleged involvement in “popular terrorist” activities.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently being held in Israeli prisons.

The latest arrests come amid ongoing tension in the Palestinian territories following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Dec. 6 to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.