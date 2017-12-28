Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
07:10, 29 December 2017 Friday
News Analysis
Update: 01:03, 29 December 2017 Friday

  • Share
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there?
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there?

There was a great stir in the hall. After concluding my speech, while my foreign colleagues were objecting in their own language, those listening to the speech in Turkish were constantly changing channels, following the discussion with curiosity.

Zekeriya Kurşun - Turkey

A couple of years ago, when presenting the declaration at the International Archive congress organized by the Prime Ministry Ottoman Archive, I heard some of my foreign colleagues in the hall start to mutter - and realized something was not right. As the majority of the attendees were Turkish, I gave my speech in Turkish. But there was English and Arabic simultaneous interpretation as well. My foreign colleagues who expressed displeasure were listening to me through their headsets. I knew there was a problem with the interpretation and decided to continue my speech in Arabic. There was a great stir in the hall. After concluding my speech, while my foreign colleagues were objecting in their own language, those listening to the speech in Turkish were constantly changing channels, following the discussion with curiosity.

The Ottoman Abyssinian State

Do you know happened? There was a “astonishment” similar to the astonishment upon hearing the name Suakin in our country for the first time through President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Sudan, Chad and Tunisia visit. I will finish my story and get back to Suakin. In my declaration, the English interpreter had translated the Abyssinian State - which is one of the Ottoman states - as Ethiopia, while the Arabic interpreter had translated it as Abyssinia. Hence, my colleagues who know the region rightfully objected. Yet, I was speaking about the Abyssinian State that was founded with Jeddah as its center after the Ottoman Empire added Egypt and Yemen to its territories. What’s strange is, some of the Turkish academics never heard of this state, and I believe there are still those who are yet to hear about it. Whereas the late Cengiz Orhonlu had written a major book in 1975 titled, “Osmanlı İmparatorluğu’nun Güney Siyaseti Habeş Eyaleti” (Ottoman Empire’s Southern Politics, the State of Abyssinia) and the Turkish Historical Society had printed it.

However, we were so introverted for many years that historians did not feel the need to even read and, of course, develop this valuable work. The book discusses the administrative structure in the present day East Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Harar and Somalia in East Africa, which joined Ottoman lands in the time of Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent. Unfortunately, since we did no serious research on the region to date, like the book, these regions were also left in the pit of forgetfulness. Until President Erdoğan requested Suakin from Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to rebuild and revive the island and restore Ottoman artefacts. Of course, our strange habit resurfaced. On one side we have the wretched lot, who raised objection saying, “What business do we have in Suakin?” that is an area of high strategic value in the Red Sea, which they never heard of before, presented to the Republic of Turkey almost on a silver platter. On the other hand, we have the lot that dogmatize with outdated encyclopedic information in their capacity as experts.

Suakin, Musavva and Zeyla are the three most important centers of the Ottoman State of Abyssinia, which I previously mentioned, and was a port with a closed sea where the Ottomans controlled Red Sea trade until the 18th century. This is the region where international conflicts took place when the Dutch, French and British similarly took an interest to the Red Sea and literally started to be cropped off from the Ottoman Empire from the south. In other words, Suakin, which we heard of again recently, is not only a port that awaits revival, it is also an area that had high geopolitical value in the past and represents Turkey’s historical depth.

Turkey has achieved many gains with the Africa initiation President Erdoğan launched in 2005 and through this, it has also proven that it is an international actor. However, just as the current project - if realized - will show that Turkey has sustainable power as an international actor, with all the new regulations to be made and privileges gained here, Turkey can achieve not only trade results but also political and military gains. Turkey is of course, first going to reveal, through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) the common historical estate in Suakin and revive trade and tourism in the region. However, Turkey can carry this to the point of taking measures in cooperation with Sudan to ensure the security of the Red Sea and its surroundings. As a result, in the near future, it will be able to contribute to peace in Somalia, in Yemen, and most importantly, cut off Israel in the Red Sea.

Being an international actor requires, before anything else, courage. Those who show courage will leave their mark on the 21st century. As a matter of fact, losing the Ottoman Suakin governorate, which led to long arguments between the British, the Ottoman government and the Egyptian Khedivate in the last quarter of the 19th century, was the result of a lack of strength in showing this courage back then as well. Let us conclude with a statement from Said Pasha, nine-time Ottoman grand vizier, on losing Suakin:

“Just as no troops were sent to Egypt, there was no desire to send troops to the Red Sea coast.

FOR THE WHOLE ARTICLE CLICK HERE



Related Turkey Sudan SUAKIN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
News Analysis News
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there?

There was a great stir in the hall. After concluding my speech, while my foreign colleagues were objecting in their own language, those listening to the speech in Turkish were constantly changing channels, following the discussion with curiosity.
White racists and Zionists
‘White racists’ and Zionists

We had talked about the connection of Steve Bannon, who wants to direct the U.S.’s Republican Party to a more rightist (and more pro-Israel) line, with the racist, anti-migrant, anti-Islam parties in European Union countries.
US UK diverge on Syria
US, UK diverge on Syria

Recent differences in British and American goals in Middle East result in divergent policies
Jerusalem Qudus crisis appears to be part of a larger
Jerusalem (Qudus) crisis appears to be part of a larger case

Jerusalem (Qudus) is a sacred city for three great monotheistic religions; however, for Muslims it has a much more distinctive importance. It is a highly significant city, in which Masjid al-Aqsa is located, which is mentioned in the Surah Al-Isra as the first place of the Miraj incident and our first qiblah.  
Narendra Modi - Prime Minister or Poll Manager of India
Narendra Modi - Prime Minister or Poll Manager of India?

As the harsh, strident and blaring noises of loudspeakers fall silent and process of electioneering comes to end for the final phase of the state election, one can heave a sigh of relief.
Does Self-Determination Right Grant the Right for Unilateral Independence
Does “Self-Determination” Right Grant the Right for Unilateral Independence?

At the present time, we are witnessing the rise of secessionist movements across the world whose political discourse is built on the basis of the right to right to self-determination. Echoes of this trend can also be seen in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with the best example being the independence referendum held by Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq.
What next for Baghdad and Erbil
What next for Baghdad and Erbil?

For Iraqi politics between Baghdad and Erbil to move forward, compromise and mediation will be key
Trump s Asia visit made it clear that there s
Trump’s Asia visit made it clear that there’s a New Sheriff in the Town

Donald Trump’s first visit to Asia gives a tremendous insight on how the United States under his leadership will behave towards the world for at least next three years to come. Trump made it clear through various speeches that he will break with the “pivot to Asia policy” of the previous Obama Administration.    
Historic high in Turkish-Russian relations
Historic high in Turkish-Russian relations

Leaders of both countries are leading the way in covering significant distance in strategic cooperation
Dazzling Agenda
Dazzling Agenda

Tension between Saudi Arabia and Yemen has also been increasing. Of course, behind this tension, the problems of the Saudis with Iran become even more obvious.
Iran threat over Saudi Arabia growing
Iran threat over Saudi Arabia growing

Saudis are effectively telling Iran the time for proxy wars is over and they have to decide between conventional or no war
Saudi Arabia brings in Lebanon's Hariri from the cold
Saudi Arabia brings in Lebanon's Hariri from the cold

Saad al-Hariri’s resignation is lifeline to escape political quicksand he had been slowly sinking into
New Lawrences determine the transformation in Arabia
New Lawrences determine the transformation in Arabia

In brief, some of the transformations in the tradition are in the form of reform, revival and renewal.
US rescue operation for former consulate staffer
US rescue operation for former consulate staffer

The developments that took place after July 15 have gained a new dimension, with rumors about possible U.S. relations with coup-makers and discussions about the dark links of an employee under the name of consular contact officer. In fact, even if that person was not revealed, it is estimated that at least certain U.S. representatives in Turkey were involved in the coup attempt.
Jakarta Governor Election Setting the tone for next Presidential Election
Jakarta Governor Election: Setting the tone for next Presidential Election

Jakarta’s new governor, Anies Baswedan was inaugurated in a large and highly publicised ceremony on 16 October.  
Al Sharq Youth Forum 'in favor of the Future'
Al Sharq Youth Forum 'in favor of the Future'

The forth annual al-Sharq Youth Forum kicked-off in Istanbul. This year, it focused on future trends in politics and economics, business, media, science and technology, and arts and culture.

News

Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017
Turkish Red Crescent continues aid to Syria in 2017

Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkey, China vow to boost relations
Turkey China vow to boost relations

Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency restores kindergartens in Kosovo

Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation

Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan
Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan

Turkish businesses visit Sudan agriculture project
Turkish businesses visit Sudan agriculture project

Sudan's warring parties claim cease-fire breaches
Sudan's warring parties claim cease-fire breaches

Erdogan arrives in Khartoum to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Khartoum to boost bilateral ties

Sudan authority denies FETO claim on Saudi clerics
Sudan authority denies FETO claim on Saudi clerics

US missions in Sudan, Egypt issue travel warnings
US missions in Sudan Egypt issue travel warnings






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 