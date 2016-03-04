Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police in Turkey's capital city arrested Friday at least 29 people for suspected links to ISIL terror group, a police source said.

Anti-terrorism police have conducted a series dawn raids across the city, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The raids came after Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects, the majority of whom were reportedly foreign nationals.

Some of the suspects were believed to be preparing for a terror attack during the New Year's Day celebrations, the source added.

A large number of organizational documents and digital tools have been seized during the operations.

A manhunt was underway to apprehend the other suspects.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.