Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk
Anti-terrorism police have conducted a series dawn raids across the city, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
The raids came after Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects, the majority of whom were reportedly foreign nationals.
Some of the suspects were believed to be preparing for a terror attack during the New Year's Day celebrations, the source added.
A large number of organizational documents and digital tools have been seized during the operations.
A manhunt was underway to apprehend the other suspects.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services
Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital
Syrian peace initiatives, KRG's illegitimate referendum, fight against FETO take spotlight
Turkish humanitarian organization sends nearly 7,000 truck-loads of aid to Syria in 2017
China to celebrate 2018 as Year of Tourism in Turkey, says deputy speaker of Turkish parliament
Sniffer dog finds 102 kilograms of drugs hidden inside sacks
Four personnel of Ankara-based Hacettepe University among suspects
Cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is essential for regional and global peace, says Turkish premier Binali Yildirim
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Riyadh as part of an official visit to Saudi Arabia