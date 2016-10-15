Turkey: Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sukru Onder’s release follows an announcement that some alleged ByLock users had been unwittingly “directed” to the app.
The app is linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind last year’s failed coup attempt.
Investigators have discovered that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to the ByLock app without their knowledge, an official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
They have been removed from an updated list of ByLock users passed to prosecutors across Turkey and courts have been told to reexamine cases.ByLock was widely used by supporters of FETO, which orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt that left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services
Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital
Syrian peace initiatives, KRG's illegitimate referendum, fight against FETO take spotlight
Turkish humanitarian organization sends nearly 7,000 truck-loads of aid to Syria in 2017
China to celebrate 2018 as Year of Tourism in Turkey, says deputy speaker of Turkish parliament
Sniffer dog finds 102 kilograms of drugs hidden inside sacks
Four personnel of Ankara-based Hacettepe University among suspects
Cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is essential for regional and global peace, says Turkish premier Binali Yildirim
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Riyadh as part of an official visit to Saudi Arabia