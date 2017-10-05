Worldbulletin News

Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading

BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange started Friday up 0.20 percent to open at 114,708.39 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 227.94 points from Thursday's close of 114,480.45 points.

The banking and holding sectors gained 0.16 and 0.25 percent, respectively as every sector showed an increase. The investment trusts sector was the best performer, rising 0.68 percent, while the food and beverage index fell the most, declining 0.29 percent.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 3.7830 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3.7770. The euro/lira rate was also up, rising to 4.5220 from the previous day's close of 4.5170.

The price of Brent oil stood at $66.50 per barrel as of 10.18 a.m. local time (0718GMT) Friday, compared with Thursday's close of $66.16.



