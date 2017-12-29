TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison

World Bulletin / News Desk

Journalists working for Turkish state TV were released Thursday just short of serving out their two-month prison sentence, state channel TRT World announced on Friday.

Lau Hon Meng and Mok Choy Lin, journalists for English-language news channel TRT World, had been jailed on Nov. 10 after an Oct. 27 arrest for possessing an aerial drone.

According to TRT World’s website, a Myanmar court on Thursday dropped additional charges against the crew members and their local freelance translator Aung Naing Soe and driver Hla Tin ahead of the release of all four.

Their release had been scheduled for Jan. 5, the channel added.

In a statement just after the arrests, TRT World said Myanmar's Information Ministry had been previously informed about the crew’s filming plans.

The two TRT staffers arrived in Yangon on Oct. 21 on journalist visas, TRT added, and used the drone at various locations before their arrest.

Separately on Wednesday, the detention of two Reuters journalists who were arrested on Dec. 12 for violating state secrets was extended and a new trial was set for Jan. 10, the channel reported.