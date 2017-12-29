Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:04, 29 December 2017 Friday
Asia-Pacific
11:19, 29 December 2017 Friday

  • Share
TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison
TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison

2 state TV journalists and 2 freelancers served time for flying drone over parliament; they said Myanmar knew their plans

World Bulletin / News Desk

Journalists working for Turkish state TV were released Thursday just short of serving out their two-month prison sentence, state channel TRT World announced on Friday.

Lau Hon Meng and Mok Choy Lin, journalists for English-language news channel TRT World, had been jailed on Nov. 10 after an Oct. 27 arrest for possessing an aerial drone.

According to TRT World’s website, a Myanmar court on Thursday dropped additional charges against the crew members and their local freelance translator Aung Naing Soe and driver Hla Tin ahead of the release of all four.

Their release had been scheduled for Jan. 5, the channel added.

In a statement just after the arrests, TRT World said Myanmar's Information Ministry had been previously informed about the crew’s filming plans.

The two TRT staffers arrived in Yangon on Oct. 21 on journalist visas, TRT added, and used the drone at various locations before their arrest.

Separately on Wednesday, the detention of two Reuters journalists who were arrested on Dec. 12 for violating state secrets was extended and a new trial was set for Jan. 10, the channel reported.



Related Myanmar trt
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.

News

Arrest warrants out for Turkish news channel's ex-staff
Arrest warrants out for Turkish news channel's ex-staff

Turkey summons diplomat after Israel deports journalists
Turkey summons diplomat after Israel deports journalists

US House urges Myanmar sanctions over Rohingya campaign
US House urges Myanmar sanctions over Rohingya campaign

'Strong resolution' needed on Myanmar at UN meet: Amnesty
Strong resolution' needed on Myanmar at UN meet Amnesty

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi wins Islamophobia Award 2017
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi wins Islamophobia Award 2017

Pope arrives in Myanmar on first papal visit
Pope arrives in Myanmar on first papal visit

France praises Myanmar, Bangladesh deal on Rohingya
France praises Myanmar Bangladesh deal on Rohingya

Rights group concerned about Rohingya repatriation
Rights group concerned about Rohingya repatriation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 