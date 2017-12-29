Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

World Bulletin / News Desk
Eker said the new "representative" offices would be based in the U.S., U.K., Russia, Germany, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Macedonia.
"AK Party does not have a manifesto that includes a vision exclusively on Turkey's domestic policy, but it is a vision about the world, humanity, and civilization," Eker told Anadolu Agency.
"So, it is quite natural that such a party has offices in world's important centers as legal contact points [of the party]. "
At the moment, AK Party has two offices abroad -- one in Brussels, and the other in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Eker also said that the opening of the new offices was instructed by AK Party Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
