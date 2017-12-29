Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army has intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip while a third fell to earth in an Israeli community near the Gaza border, the Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, air-raid sirens were sounded in the border communities of Sdot Negev and Shaar Hanegev.

“The Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip,” the newspaper reported.

“A third rocket landed on a structure in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel,” it added.

According to the newspaper, the rocket did not result in any casualties or material damage.

Tension has risen across the West Bank and Gaza Strip since U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.