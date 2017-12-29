Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:04, 29 December 2017 Friday
Palestine
14:31, 29 December 2017 Friday

  • Share
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army has intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip while a third fell to earth in an Israeli community near the Gaza border, the Israeli media reported on Friday. 

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, air-raid sirens were sounded in the border communities of Sdot Negev and Shaar Hanegev.

“The Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip,” the newspaper reported. 

“A third rocket landed on a structure in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel,” it added. 

According to the newspaper, the rocket did not result in any casualties or material damage. 

Tension has risen across the West Bank and Gaza Strip since U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



Related Israel Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.

News

Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes
Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes

Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

Egypt destroys 4 tunnels on Gaza border
Egypt destroys 4 tunnels on Gaza border

Israel hits Palestinian military positions in Gaza 
Israel hits Palestinian military positions in Gaza

Israel closes Karm Abu Salem and Erez crossings
Israel closes Karm Abu Salem and Erez crossings

Israeli army strikes Gaza after rocket fire
Israeli army strikes Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli opposition slams ‘corrupt’ new legislation
Israeli opposition slams corrupt new legislation

Israel extends detention of Palestinian MP for 6 months
Israel extends detention of Palestinian MP for 6 months

Israel passes controversial law altering police powers
Israel passes controversial law altering police powers

Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill
Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill

Israeli court refuses bail for jailed Palestinian teen
Israeli court refuses bail for jailed Palestinian teen






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 