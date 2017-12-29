Turkish agency supports Macedonian university

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a ceremony held to handover the printers, the university's rector Dr. Ismail Kocayusufoglu said all the equipment for its new campus had been provided by TIKA.
He thanked TIKA for its support.
The university, an initiative by Turkish academics, businessmen, and opinion leaders, was found in 2006 in Macedonia's capital Skopje, .
In 2016, it opened new faculties and moved to the new 30,000-square-meter campus, featuring new dorms for male and female students. The new campus has a capacity of 6,000 students.
TIKA's Skopje Coordinator Aytekin Ayden said that the foundation had completed more than 800 projects since 2006 in several areas, but it is giving special importance to the education sector.
The International Balkan University was selected as the most successful university in Macedonia for the 2012-13 education year with its seven faculties and 22 departments, hosting more than 200 students from all over Balkan countries.
