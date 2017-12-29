Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:04, 29 December 2017 Friday
Africa
16:27, 29 December 2017 Friday

  • Share
Zimbabwe: Leader of 'coup' appointed defense chief
Zimbabwe: Leader of 'coup' appointed defense chief

Appointment seen as move to consolidate power against possibility of future anti-government intervention by military  

World Bulletin / News Desk

In an apparent move to consolidate power in his young administration, Zimbabwe’s president on Friday placed his new deputy, retired army commander Constantino Chiwenga, in charge of defense matters.

Chiwenga, who was sworn in as one of Emmerson Mnangagwa's two vice presidents on Thursday, led a "coup" last month which forced 93-year-old Robert Mugabe to resign. 

The decision to appoint Chiwenga both vice president and defense minister put to rest fears by some that another military intervention could take place in the future, should Mnangagwa fall out of favor with the military.

The retired commander would be directly in charge of the affairs of the army as well as war veterans, who are regarded as the vanguard of the ruling ZANU PF.

The assignment is in accordance with the country's Constitution, which empowers the president to assign a ministerial portfolio to a vice president to help him carry out his duties.

Kembo Mohadi, former defense minister and now second vice president, will be in charge of national peace and reconciliation matters.

Chiwenga retired from the army on Dec. 18, in a move which paved the way for his appointment as vice president and defense minister.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president in November after Mugabe was forced to step down from his 37-year-rule in the face of impeachment following a military takeover.

The military denied staging a coup and claimed to be acting against "criminals" around Mugabe. The army's intervention came after a succession struggle between Mnangagwa and former first lady Grace Mugabe.

While no criminal charges have been filed against Mugabe and Grace, some members of her circle have been arrested and are facing various charges, including corruption and abuse of office.

Outspoken former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere are reported to have fled the country and are bad-mouthing Mnangagwa via Twitter.

 



Related Zimbabwe
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.

News

Zimbabwe's 'coup' leader appointed new vice president
Zimbabwe's 'coup' leader appointed new vice president

Zimbabwe's military ends Mugabe operation
Zimbabwe's military ends Mugabe operation

Zimbabwe war veterans at heart of Mugabe's downfall
Zimbabwe war veterans at heart of Mugabe's downfall

Mugabe's successor and the 'poisoned ice cream' plot
Mugabe's successor and the 'poisoned ice cream' plot

New Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa sworn in
New Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa sworn in

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe s Robert Mugabe resigns






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 