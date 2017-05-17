Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:04, 29 December 2017 Friday
Europe
Update: 17:42, 29 December 2017 Friday

  • Share
Russia sentences anti-Kremlin campaigner in absentia
Russia sentences anti-Kremlin campaigner in absentia

The US-born British citizen has led a campaign in memory of his former employee Sergei Magnitsky, who went public with details of massive fraud by Russian state officials before dying in detention after spending 11 months in squalid prisons in 2009. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Moscow court on Friday sentenced anti-Kremlin campaigner William Browder in absentia to nine years in a penal colony after convicting him of deliberate bankruptcy.

"Browder is found guilty and is sentenced to nine years in a general security penal colony," the Moscow judge said.

The court also ordered Browder, the head hedge fund manager at Hermitage Capital Management, and his Russian partner Ivan Cherkasov to pay a total of 4.2 billion rubles ($72 million, 60 million euros).

The Russian prosecutor general's office said on Friday that it will continue to ask Interpol for Browder, who is based in London, to be extradited.

"The prosecutor general's office did not stop and is not stopping to seek Browder's extradition to Russia," prosecutor Mikhail Reznichenko was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying. 

In 2012, the US passed the "Sergei Magnitsky Act" which imposed a visa ban and froze the assets of Russian officials implicated in the lawyer's death. The act became a symbol of prison abuses in Russia and strained ties with Washington. 

In retaliation Moscow passed legislation prohibiting Americans from adopting Russian children. 

A Moscow court had already sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years prison for tax evasion in 2013.

A Russian court also convicted Magnitsky of tax evasion in 2013 -- despite his death four years earlier -- in an almost unprecedented trial of a dead person in post-Soviet Russia. 



Related russia kremlin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.

News

Kremlin calls new US security strategy 'imperialist'
Kremlin calls new US security strategy 'imperialist'

Putin speaks with Ukraine's separatist leaders
Putin speaks with Ukraine's separatist leaders

Kremlin says 'no alternative to nuclear parity'
Kremlin says 'no alternative to nuclear parity'

Russia defends slashing US mission as hope fades of better ties
Russia defends slashing US mission as hope fades of better

Putin and Xi talking N.Korea, trade at Kremlin
Putin and Xi talking N Korea trade at Kremlin

Kremlin slams US 'threats' against Syria's Assad
Kremlin slams US 'threats' against Syria's Assad

Putin calls St. Petersburg blast a 'terror attack'
Putin calls St Petersburg blast a 'terror attack'

Explosion hits store in Russia's St. Petersburg city
Explosion hits store in Russia's St Petersburg city

Kiev, pro-Russian separatists exchange hostages
Kiev pro-Russian separatists exchange hostages

US, Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis
US Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis

Russia seeks UN auspices for Sochi summit
Russia seeks UN auspices for Sochi summit

Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected
Russian opposition leader's presidential bid rejected






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 