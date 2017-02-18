Update: 09:33, 30 December 2017 Saturday

Press agenda on December 30

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

KASTAMONU/SINOP - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northern Kastamonu and Sinop provinces.

EDIRNE/KIRIKLARELI - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend 6th ordinary congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and visit Governorates in northwestern Edirne and Kirklareli provinces.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Monitoring ongoing protests against U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring conflicts in country.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing civil war.