Press agenda on December 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
KASTAMONU/SINOP - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northern Kastamonu and Sinop provinces.
EDIRNE/KIRIKLARELI - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend 6th ordinary congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and visit Governorates in northwestern Edirne and Kirklareli provinces.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Monitoring ongoing protests against U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring conflicts in country.
SYRIA
IDLIB - Monitoring ongoing civil war.
