Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:21, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Turkey
09:44, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged the U.S. and Israeli governments to "not take steps that will escalate the tensions."

The Turkish president's remarks were broadcasted as a video message during the 16th Islamic Circle of North America-Muslim American Society Convention in Chicago, Illinois -- one of the largest Muslim gatherings in North America.

Erdogan drew attention to the global conflicts and turbulences. He called on the Muslim world to "understand its’ real strength".

"It is time the Muslim world understand its’ real strength. We must not allow anyone to divide us based on ethnic, sectarian or cultural differences," he added.

He said: "Global politics, economics and diplomatic turbulences are taking place in much of the Muslim world. While we try to find solutions to the Muslim world we are also faced with new problems especially in the rise of tragedies across certain regions. On one side we have Muslims extending across from Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia battling with conflict, terror, famine and poverty while at the same time these countries also have to struggle against the rise of Islamophobia and cultural discrimination ascending in Western countries."

Citing the "discriminatory politics" used as a "tool" for votes, Erdogan asserted that "What is even worse about this picture is the kind of indifference that is being shown. Many Western politicians and members of the media in fact play ostrich when it comes to discriminatory trends and hate crimes against minorities."

He further called on American Muslims who are "politically, socially and civil society wise empowered" to support Turkey's struggle in drawing attention to the "attempts that aim to create inner conflict and destruction of societal peace all within the context of a double standard."

- Jerusalem 'too precious'

Regarding the recent UN resolution against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Erdogan said: "The victory we gained on the issue of Jerusalem is an indicator of the many things we can achieve together through solidarity...This victory at the same time demonstrates to the world that there are values that cannot be bought with money. The blackmailing and threats prior to the voting have been futile."

"In the sight of 128 countries the whole world claimed to support the protection of Jerusalem’s historical status and holiness. It is especially true that everyone must draw a lesson from the vote on Jerusalem. We are inviting the American and Israeli governments to not take steps that will escalate the tension. It is because Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests."

He once more asserted that Jerusalem is the "red line of all Muslims," and called on Muslims to "not allow anyone to divide us based on ethnic, sectarian or cultural differences."



Related Turkey Israel jerusalem Recep Tayyip Erdogan Qudus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct

Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan

US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Turkey Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal
Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

Delivery is scheduled for early 2020
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links

Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Turkey Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year
Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkey calls on US Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Turkey will add value to EU Turkish parliamentarian
Turkey will add value to EU: Turkish parliamentarian

Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
Turkey's Erdogan Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote
Turkey's Erdogan, Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote

In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone

The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services  
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments

Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading

BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital 2 dead
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital, 2 dead

20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Turkey Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released
Turkey: Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released

Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Turkey 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara
Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital 

News

Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan, Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote
Turkey's Erdogan Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote

Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'
Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'

Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia: Erdogan
Turkey to strengthen trade ties with Tunisia Erdogan

Erdogan, Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone
Erdogan Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone

Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties
Erdogan arrives in Chad to boost bilateral ties

US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied

US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law
US Jerusalem move violates international law

Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move
Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move

Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli army detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli opposition slams ‘corrupt’ new legislation
Israeli opposition slams corrupt new legislation

Israel extends detention of Palestinian MP for 6 months
Israel extends detention of Palestinian MP for 6 months

Israel passes controversial law altering police powers
Israel passes controversial law altering police powers

Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill
Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill

Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct

Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal
Turkey Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean

15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 