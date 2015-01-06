09:56, 30 December 2017 Saturday

Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

World Bulletin / News Desk

The ninth "peace and safety" practice by the Turkish security general directorate, gendarmerie general command and coast guard command was held nationwide on Saturday ahead of the New Year celebrations in the country.

The security general directorate head Selami Altinok on Saturday said the nationwide practice aims to make a "great contribution" to the country's "peace and safety" environment.

Peace and safety operations throughout the country was monitored by Altinok as well as gendarmerie general command's public order unit head Major General Fuat Guney and deputy head of coast guard command Counter Admiral Bulent Olcay at Security General Directorate's coordination center.

The operation was held with 80,643 security personnel as well as 33 aircrafts and 70 vessels along with 309 detection dogs.

Altinok said the operations were held upon the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's demand and added the security units will be on-duty for 24 hours for citizens to enter into the New Year in a "peaceful and safe environment".

"I believe that these practices made a great contribution in establishing a better peaceful and safe environment in our country. We are also pleased to see the results of each of these practices increasing the sense of confidence of our citizens towards the state and security forces," Altinok said.

In Istanbul alone, 2,340 police officers are conducting inspections throughout 39 districts throughout the city. Also in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, 1,900 officers conducted operations as they had arrested nine terror suspects.