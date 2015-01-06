Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:20, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Turkey
09:56, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year
Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The ninth "peace and safety" practice by the Turkish security general directorate, gendarmerie general command and coast guard command was held nationwide on Saturday ahead of the New Year celebrations in the country.

The security general directorate head Selami Altinok on Saturday said the nationwide practice aims to make a "great contribution" to the country's "peace and safety" environment.

Peace and safety operations throughout the country was monitored by Altinok as well as gendarmerie general command's public order unit head Major General Fuat Guney and deputy head of coast guard command Counter Admiral Bulent Olcay at Security General Directorate's coordination center.

The operation was held with 80,643 security personnel as well as 33 aircrafts and 70 vessels along with 309 detection dogs.

Altinok said the operations were held upon the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's demand and added the security units will be on-duty for 24 hours for citizens to enter into the New Year in a "peaceful and safe environment".

"I believe that these practices made a great contribution in establishing a better peaceful and safe environment in our country. We are also pleased to see the results of each of these practices increasing the sense of confidence of our citizens towards the state and security forces," Altinok said.

In Istanbul alone, 2,340 police officers are conducting inspections throughout 39 districts throughout the city. Also in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, 1,900 officers conducted operations as they had arrested nine terror suspects.



Related Turkey police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct

Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan

US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Turkey Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal
Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

Delivery is scheduled for early 2020
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links

Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Turkey Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year
Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkey calls on US Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Turkey will add value to EU Turkish parliamentarian
Turkey will add value to EU: Turkish parliamentarian

Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
Turkey's Erdogan Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote
Turkey's Erdogan, Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote

In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone

The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services  
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments

Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading

BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital 2 dead
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital, 2 dead

20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Turkey Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released
Turkey: Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released

Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Turkey 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara
Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital 

News

Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara
Turkey 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation

Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects

Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey
Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey

Turkey: 145 arrested in counter-narcotics operation
Turkey 145 arrested in counter-narcotics operation

Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct

Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan

Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal
Turkey Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean

15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 