Weah declared Liberia’s 24th president

World Bulletin / News Desk
The National Election Commission on Friday declared former international soccer star George Weah the winner of Liberia’s presidential runoff.
Following a Dec. 26 poll, Weah’s Coalition for Democratic Change took 61.5 percent of the vote, beating Vice President Joseph Boakai’s Unity Party, which got 38.5 percent.
Weah was expected to deliver a victory speech to supporters and the country, but it was canceled.
Thousands of jubilant supporters who had gathered at the party’s headquarters were screaming and creating disturbances while there were also problems with the PA system, preventing Weah from delivering his address. He will speak at a later date.
As the election commission announced the final results, the city center in the capital Monrovia was overwhelmed by traffic congestion for several hours as supporters paraded through the streets heading to their party’s headquarters.
The former football celebrity turned politician, senator and now president has a huge task ahead of him with most of the country’s young people harboring high hopes for his government ahead of his swearing-in on Jan. 16.
Earlier, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued an executive order establishing a Joint Presidential Transition Team.
The order gives the team the authority to develop appropriate protocols and mechanisms for the smooth transfer of power from one democratically elected president to another
Once all systems and mandates are put in place by the team, Weah will be sworn in as the country’s next president, replacing Sirleaf.
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"