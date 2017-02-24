Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:20, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Cyprus
10:41, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci late Friday stated "nothing will be the same as before" in the Cyprus peace negotiations.

In a new year reception hosted for media members, Akinci said "No one should expect from us to maintain negotiations for another 50 years without a solution, without a calendar and in an uncertain environment."

The Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) leader asserted the Turkish Cypriots expect "better news" from the peace initiatives in Switzerland.

"We have done all we could for a mutually acceptable solution that would guarantee the security, freedom and equality of Turkish Cypriots while ensuring the rights of Greek Cypriots as well. If a solution was not achieved, it is not because of the attitude of the Turkish Cypriot side," he added.

Cyprus has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, with the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. collapsing earlier this year.

Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the talks’ failure, also faulting the European Union for admitting Cyprus as a divided island into the union in 2004 after the Greek Cypriot administration rejected a peace deal.

The Eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is currently recognized only by Turkey as an independent state.



Related cyprus akinci
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"

News

Turkish Cypriot side: This chance may never come again
Turkish Cypriot side This chance may never come again

UN should be more helpful in Cyprus talks: Akinci
UN should be more helpful in Cyprus talks Akinci

Indictment filed against Akinci base FETO suspects
Indictment filed against Akinci base FETO suspects

Almost all Akinci base F-16 pilots involved in coup bid
Almost all Akinci base F-16 pilots involved in coup bid

Northern Cyprus leader: Solution, 'not at any cost'
Northern Cyprus leader Solution 'not at any cost'

UN: Cyprus reunification 'difficult but possible'
UN Cyprus reunification 'difficult but possible'

Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Israel, Greek Cyprus conduct joint military drill
Israel Greek Cyprus conduct joint military drill

Leaders of Greece, Egypt, Cyprus vow closer cooperation
Leaders of Greece Egypt Cyprus vow closer cooperation

N.Cypriot parliament headed for early elections
N Cypriot parliament headed for early elections

Turkish Cypriot FM says federation on island impossible
Turkish Cypriot FM says federation on island impossible






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 