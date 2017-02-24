10:41, 30 December 2017 Saturday

Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci late Friday stated "nothing will be the same as before" in the Cyprus peace negotiations.

In a new year reception hosted for media members, Akinci said "No one should expect from us to maintain negotiations for another 50 years without a solution, without a calendar and in an uncertain environment."

The Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) leader asserted the Turkish Cypriots expect "better news" from the peace initiatives in Switzerland.

"We have done all we could for a mutually acceptable solution that would guarantee the security, freedom and equality of Turkish Cypriots while ensuring the rights of Greek Cypriots as well. If a solution was not achieved, it is not because of the attitude of the Turkish Cypriot side," he added.

Cyprus has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, with the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. collapsing earlier this year.

Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the talks’ failure, also faulting the European Union for admitting Cyprus as a divided island into the union in 2004 after the Greek Cypriot administration rejected a peace deal.

The Eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is currently recognized only by Turkey as an independent state.