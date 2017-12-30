Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:20, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Middle East
11:03, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
10 killed in Cairo church attack: Egypt officials
10 killed in Cairo church attack: Egypt officials

Cairo church is attacked by gunmen amid scattered reports of armed confrontations elsewhere in country

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ten people were killed Friday, including seven Coptic Christians, in an armed attack on a church south of capital Cairo, according to Egyptian officials.

Five other people were injured, the ministry added, at least two of whom were in critical condition.

“Security forces managed to kill one of the culprits in an exchange of fire and are now pursuing a second attacker," the official Egyptian News Agency quoted an unnamed security source as saying.

Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church confirmed the attack in its own statement, going on to assert that a separate attack in the same district had targeted a Christian-owned shop.

According to church spokesman Paul Halim, at least two people were killed in the latter incident.

The Interior Ministry has yet to officially comment on the church attack, which occurred shortly after the army announced the death of six soldiers and three gunmen in separate armed confrontations in the Sinai Peninsula and Beni Sueif province.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Cairo attack.

“We condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated today in a church of Cairo and which caused many casualties," it said in a statement.

"We convey our condolences to the families and brotherly people of Egypt and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

In April, a deadly attack on two churches in northern Egypt left 45 people dead. The ISIL terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack, which coincided with the Christian Palm Sunday holiday.



Related church attack Cairo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"

News

4 killed in Cairo church attack: Reports
4 killed in Cairo church attack Reports

Church blast in SW Pakistan kills 8, injures 44
Church blast in SW Pakistan kills 8 injures 44

Gunman kills at least 20 at Texas church
Gunman kills at least 20 at Texas church

Church attack done by suicide bomber: Egypt’s al-Sisi
Church attack done by suicide bomber Egypt s al-Sisi

S.Carolina shooter had arrested
S Carolina shooter had arrested

'Hate Crime' attack at Charleston, leaves nine dead
Hate Crime' attack at Charleston leaves nine dead

Egypt: 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo
Egypt 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo

Israel in talks with Egypt to reopen Cairo embassy
Israel in talks with Egypt to reopen Cairo embassy

Egypt police trap and kill top militants: govt
Egypt police trap and kill top militants govt

Roadside bomb kills policeman south of Cairo
Roadside bomb kills policeman south of Cairo

Ramses II Pharaoh statues found in muddy Cairo pit
Ramses II Pharaoh statues found in muddy Cairo pit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 