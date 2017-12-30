10 killed in Cairo church attack: Egypt officials

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ten people were killed Friday, including seven Coptic Christians, in an armed attack on a church south of capital Cairo, according to Egyptian officials.
Five other people were injured, the ministry added, at least two of whom were in critical condition.
“Security forces managed to kill one of the culprits in an exchange of fire and are now pursuing a second attacker," the official Egyptian News Agency quoted an unnamed security source as saying.
Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church confirmed the attack in its own statement, going on to assert that a separate attack in the same district had targeted a Christian-owned shop.
According to church spokesman Paul Halim, at least two people were killed in the latter incident.
The Interior Ministry has yet to officially comment on the church attack, which occurred shortly after the army announced the death of six soldiers and three gunmen in separate armed confrontations in the Sinai Peninsula and Beni Sueif province.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Cairo attack.
“We condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated today in a church of Cairo and which caused many casualties," it said in a statement.
"We convey our condolences to the families and brotherly people of Egypt and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."
In April, a deadly attack on two churches in northern Egypt left 45 people dead. The ISIL terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack, which coincided with the Christian Palm Sunday holiday.
